Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $208.40 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day moving average is $200.63.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

