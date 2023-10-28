Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

