CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.