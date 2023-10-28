Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 40,068 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 100,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 247,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

