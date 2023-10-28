Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

