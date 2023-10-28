Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,763 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $66.33 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.