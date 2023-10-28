Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,606,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

