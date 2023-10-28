Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.