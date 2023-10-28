Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VB opened at $175.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

