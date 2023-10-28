Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 571 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

