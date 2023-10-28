Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.75.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

