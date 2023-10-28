Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 415,526 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 415,526 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Visa worth $3,009,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $229.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

