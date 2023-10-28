Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.41. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

