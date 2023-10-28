Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $78,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CI opened at $303.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average of $276.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

