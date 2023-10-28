Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,569 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $89,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

