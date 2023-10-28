Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after buying an additional 1,695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,908,000 after buying an additional 404,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

