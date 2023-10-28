CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

