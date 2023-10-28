Simmons Bank Has $2.01 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

