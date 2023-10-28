Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 28,587 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $123.56 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $124.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.