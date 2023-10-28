KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA Co. has a one year low of $307.30 and a one year high of $520.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

