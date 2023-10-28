Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $196.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

