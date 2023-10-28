Simmons Bank Sells 2,226 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.