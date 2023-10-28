Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 26,545 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.28 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.