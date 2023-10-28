CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 261.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.22.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

