Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.