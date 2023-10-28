Bank of Nova Scotia Has $32.80 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,003 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

EW opened at $61.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

