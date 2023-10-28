Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 2.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

