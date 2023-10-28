Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 18,035 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

