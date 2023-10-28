Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 247,317 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,317 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $62,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

