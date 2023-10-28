Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 358,815 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Crown were worth $63,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Crown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Down 2.0 %

CCK opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.