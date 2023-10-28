Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 3,342 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

