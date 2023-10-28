WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 842 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

