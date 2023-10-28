American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $40,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 114,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

