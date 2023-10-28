Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

