Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,776 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $149.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.