Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $109,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $57.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

