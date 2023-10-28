Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 316.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Visa by 16.1% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 272,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $63,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37,748 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.32 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

