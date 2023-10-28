RFG Advisory LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.71%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
