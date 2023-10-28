173 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after acquiring an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

