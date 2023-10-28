Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 371,805 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,805 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of nVent Electric worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $45,463,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 286.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 530,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after purchasing an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

