Jennison Associates LLC Sells 224,799 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,154,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 224,799 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Williams Companies worth $102,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,383,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

WMB stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

