Jennison Associates LLC Sells 124,254 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,254 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $101,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

