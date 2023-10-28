Jennison Associates LLC Sells 15,962 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $93,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 218.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 8,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

NYSE:COO opened at $306.88 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $257.28 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.22.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

