Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

