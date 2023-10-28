Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $303.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

