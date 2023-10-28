RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,892 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.96% of RPC worth $30,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,168,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 866,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RPC Stock Performance

RES opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.74. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.70 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

