Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 269.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.39 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

