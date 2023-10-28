Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,278 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.50% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $963.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.