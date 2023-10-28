Simmons Bank Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.5 %

PM stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

