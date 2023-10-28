Simmons Bank Boosts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $206,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock worth $5,293,264. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $74.70 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

